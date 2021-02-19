Herb Shepard, 83, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center in Chanute, Kansas.
Herb was born June 22, 1937 to Hollie Clifford and Ruth Zeldo (Gilbert) Henry. He served for the United States Army and the Kansas National Guard. Herb married Carol Ilene (Hammond) Shepard June 18, 1965 in Burlington, Kansas. Their union was blessed with three children. Herb spent the majority of his career working for KDOT as a machine operator.
Herb was a hardworking man that loved his family, horses, his work shop, public auctions, and his garden. He absolutely loved children.
Herb was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Hubert Shepard; sister, Nancy Woodley; and grandparents.
Herb is survived by his wife, Carol Shepard; three children, Galen Shepard of Eskridge, Kansas, Harlen Shepard and wife, Jocelyn, of Santee, California, and Donna Shepard of Chanute, Kansas; four grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and numerous other family members and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Burlington, Kansas. Herb will lie in state from 8 am to noon on Thursday, February 25, 2021 prior to the service. Masks will be required for all services.
Memorials in honor of Herb are suggested to the Ronald McDonald House or Ambassador Christian Church of Chanute, Kansas and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas 66749. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.