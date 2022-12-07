Ronald Dean Reed 83, of Chanute, Kansas passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Heritage Health care in Chanute. Services are being planned at Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave,, Chanute, Kansas. Full obituary with services details to follow when information becomes available.
