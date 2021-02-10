On January 29, 2021, Celesta Rose (Gilligan) Finck of Tabor, South Dakota, passed into glory at age 28. She was born on January 27, 1993, in Chanute, KS. On November 3, 2012, she married the love of her life, Joshua Finck. They were blessed with three girls and two boys. She lived a life devoted to Christ, which she expressed beautifully in the following song:
When I leave this life behind me how will people find me?
What will I be remembered for?
Will my legacies be riches, great talent or of fame?
What will they remember when they hear my name?
I want to be remembered for making Jesus known.
Giving Him the glory for the wonders He has shown.
If I had one more life to live
If I had one more death to die
I would give it all to Jesus
In me, may He be glorified!
Celesta lived a full 27 years with her last year full of fun and adventure! A weekend trip to the Black hills, trips back to Kansas, camping on our island, canoe rides, campfires, and so much more.
She loved flowers and a dream was fulfilled last year when we planted a flower field. Her weekends were spent preparing and selling bouquets at the local farmers’ market which brought her much joy. Ultimately, her true joy came from her love for Christ Jesus! Her endless joy; love of flowers, sunshine, music, kids, animals, spinning in circles, etc., all came from her relationship with the Saviour. Celesta was a vessel that God could use.
One way she expressed her love for Him was through music full of scripture, thankfulness, and her heart’s longing for her King. She wanted to make Jesus known. Her confidence of Salvation came from her trust in the gospel that Christ died on the cross for her sins, was buried, and rose again the third day. Her faith in this alone was what made her a child of the King.
She is survived by her husband, Joshua Finck, and their five children, her parents Bill & Rosamary Gilligan of Savonburg, KS; and 12 brothers and sisters: Elizabeth Vogel (Scott), Zechariah Gilligan (Ailyn), Eric Gilligan (Audrey), Victor Gilligan, Kyle Gilligan (Casandra), Kara Cunningham (John), Cameron Gilligan (Emma), Benjamin Gilligan (Regan), Allison Gilligan, Abigail Gilligan, Stephen Gilligan, Isaac Gilligan, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents John & Alice Gilligan, Zeno & Mary Frances King; and infant sister, Breanna Gilligan.
There will be a celebration of life on February 13, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Evangelical Covenant Church, Savonburg, KS. Josh and his family will not be available, but the Bill Gilligan family encourages everyone to enjoy a time of visiting and sharing; light refreshments will be served afterward.
Contributions may be made to Josh Finck to help defer expenses, or memorials in honor of Celesta to the Grace Bible Church (please designate); both of which can be sent to P.O. Box 7078, Yankton, SD 57078.
