Betty J. (Umbarger) Stiles-Bolinger passed away Friday, August 26, 2022. She was born April 13, 1931 at Earlton, Kansas. She was the youngest of seven children born to Harry L. and Bessie Miller-Umbarger.
In 1937, the family moved to Thayer, Kansas where Betty attended school. After graduating from Thayer High School, she married Carl L. Stiles on September 3, 1950 at the Thayer United Methodist Church. They were land owners in the Harrison community west of Thayer and farmed until Carl’s death in 1974.
Betty married William L. Bolinger, Jr. on September 3, 1991. She was a member of the Thayer United Methodist Church.
Survivors include:
Her husband, Bill of the home; Her two loyal children, daughter Rebecca Jean Gibbs of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Randal Carl Stiles of Thayer; Grandchildren, Micah (Rachel) Gibbs of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Rayce C. Stiles and Revel C. Stiles of Thayer; Two stepgrandchildren, Karla (Ryan) Huser and Sam (Gina) Kepley; and six great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death are: Her parents, Harry and Bessie, Sisters Helen M. Holley, Beulah Osborn and Thelma Kapple, Brothers Orville “Jack” Umbarger, Harold Umbarger and Kenneth Umbarger.
Cremation has been requested with a private family burial at a later date.
Memorial contributions have been suggested to the Thayer Methodist Church or Disabled American Veterans and may be mailed to or left with the funeral home.
Online condolences can be left at www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
