Joan Wilson, 87, passed away July 31, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. Daughter of Joe and Mabel LaRue, she was married to Kenneth Wilson. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law Kathy and Mike Rubey, granddaughter Sarah Reyes grandson Nathan Rubey and great-grandsons Parker, Connor and Owen Reyes. Memorials may be made to Cherry Street Youth Center.
