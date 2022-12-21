Gene Dyke, 77, of rural Thayer, died Monday, December 19, 2022 at his home.
He was born December 3, 1945 at Parsons, a son of George Franklin, Jr. and Elsie L. (Modesitt) Dyke. He grew up at rural Thayer and attended the former Sylvendale School. He then attended Labette County High School for three years and graduated from the Thayer High School with the Class of 1963.
He served in the United States Navy for four years after high school and was stationed in Norfolk, VA. He returned to Thayer in 1971 upon his discharge and began working as a carpenter in the southeast Kansas area.
In June 1966 he was united in marriage to Rita Bowers at Thayer. They later divorced. He later married Jamie Osborn in 1982 at Thayer. They also divorced.
He was Christian. He enjoyed going to casinos, playing his guitar and being a grandfather.
Survivors include:
Four sons and daughters in-law – Danny and Brooke Dyke, Chanute, Dusty and Donna Dyke, Thayer, Dean Dyke, and Victoria Erbe, Thayer, Dennis and Lacey Dyke, Albany, MO; One daughter – Dana Osborn, Lawrence; Fifteen grandchildren; Eleven great-grandchildren; Three brothers – Jack Dyke, Thayer, Bob Dyke, Arkansas, Chuck Dyke, Arkansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers – Clyde and Bill Dyke.
A private service will be held by the family at a later time. The Carson-Wall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
