Mary Lou Conway, 95, of Chanute passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center in Chanute. Mary was born on March 13, 1927 in Chanute, the daughter of Leroy and Kathryn (Davis) Conway.
Mary grew up in Chanute and graduated from Chanute High School in 1945. After high school Mary began working in the finance department for Chanute Discount Company. She retired from Chanute Discount Company after 35 years then worked for Consolidate Oil Company for 13 years. Mary was a very straight to the point woman that would tell you how it was, but was also a very loving and kind person. Friends and family were very important to Mary and she considered all of her friends family.
Mary loved going to the casino with her sister Peggy and spending as much time with her as she possibly could. Mary and Peggy also loved cooking and baking for kids that went to the Chanute Public Schools. Mary was a member of the First Christian Church and also the Red Hat Society. Mary was a very special woman and will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023 from 6 to 8 pm at Countryside Funeral Home. Services will be held on Friday, February 24, at 10 am at First Christian Church in Chanute with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials have been suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or First Christian Church and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: .www.countrysidefh.com
