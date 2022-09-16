Chester Norman Brown, 91, of rural Erie, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. He was born July 22, 1931, to Clyde and Blanche Pugh. Blanche later remarried and Chet was adopted by his stepfather P.R. Brown. The family survived the depression years by following the wheat harvest, living in a cabin built on the back of a pickup truck. Chet told many stories about those years. Several of his early years he lived with his beloved Aunt Edna and Uncle Ed McGowen. He returned to live with them in his high school years and graduated from Erie High School in 1950. He married Sharon Gervais and they had two daughters.
Chet served in the United States Army from 1951-1953, completing training as a paratrooper and then served as a jump instructor. He attended Parsons Junior College before beginning his lifelong career in trucking. He was an independent owner-operator until his retirement at the age of 79 except for several years when he worked for Aptus driving and operating a hazardous waste unit. When he was not doting on his beloved dogs, he enjoyed golfing and spending time with family and friends.
Chet is survived by his wife, Virginia Wolken; children Darelyn O’Callaghan, Denise O’Callaghan-Stinson, Chip Wolken (Brandy), Teresa Wolken (Benjamin Ecks); grandchildren: Rodney, Max Stinson (Kristin), Whitney Blackmore (Dustin), Sydney Wolken (Zachary Johnston), Tristan Wolken (Samantha Guy), Kramer Morgan, and 2 great-grandchildren.
Per Chet’s wishes a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested the Matt Maloney Memorial Fund with funds used to support local youth golf activities and these may be mailed to the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.