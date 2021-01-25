Kay Hill, 84, of Erie, died Sunday, January 24, 2021 at her home in Erie. There will be a memorial service at 10:30 am Friday, February 5, 2021 at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie. Burial will follow in East Hill Cemetery at Erie. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Thursday, February 4, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to either the Erie Federated Church or the Stark United Methodist Church.
Complete obituary details will be announced by the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home of Erie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.