Charlotte Ann Ysusi, 49, of Chanute, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 surrounded by her family at KU Medical Center in Kansas City. Charlotte was born on September 17, 1971 in Chanute, KS the daughter of Kenneth L. and Joyce A. (Johnson) Webb.
Charlotte was a graduate of Chanute High School Class of 1990. She had worked at various retail stores in Chanute and was also a Day Care provider. Charlotte was a very outgoing person who would do anything she could for her friends and family. She enjoyed listening to 80s music and was very artistic. On November 17, 2007 Charlotte married Tony Ysusi and he survives at their home.
Survivors including her husband, Tony, are:
Children: Logan Elder and Kelsie Westervelt of Pittsburg, KS, Nataniel Rodriguez, Camerina Rodriguez; Mother: Joyce A. Webb of Chanute, KS; Brother: Tyler Webb and Jennie Williams of Chanute, KS; Granddaughter: Hadley Rae Elder; Nephews: Peyton and Kash Webb.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her father Kenneth L. Webb, grandmother Anna Johnson and stepdaughter Kimbra Moore.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 11 am at the First Baptist Church in Chanute. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 from 5-7 pm at the funeral home. Memorials have been suggested to Neighbor to Neighbor and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
