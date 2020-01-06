After 90 years on earth, God called Lucy Ellen Tredway peacefully home surrounded by her beloved family at 6:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
She was born July 10, 1929, at Erie, a daughter of Perry Edward and Lillian Mae (Smith) Yarnell. She grew up in Erie and was a lifelong Erie resident. She attended school at Erie and graduated from Erie High School.
On Jan. 11, 1947, she and Dale E. Tredway were united in marriage at Girard. She was a homemaker for several years while raising their family. She began working at the Neosho Valley Co-op Creamery and later worked at the Census Bureau. She then worked over 20 years at Foremost Dairy (later Hiland Dairy) and most recently the K-State Extension Office at Erie, retiring in 1991. Mr. Tredway preceded her in death on June 3, 1993.
She was a devoted follower of Christ and was a member of First Baptist Church at Erie, which later became Erie Baptist, serving as pianist for many years at each church. In addition to playing the piano, she was a seamstress, enjoyed quilting, cooking and traveling and was an avid sports fan, attending her grandchildren’s games. She was technologically savvy and kept up with friends and family through Facebook and other social media. Her life’s work was loving her children grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Sheila Tredway of Edmond, Oklahoma, and Cale and Shelly Tredway of rural Erie; two daughters, Gloria Ewen of Erie and Cheryl Yoho of Cassville, Missouri; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; a sister, Nona Sanders of St. Paul; and two sisters-in-law, Joan Hembree of Fort Scott and Juanita Tredway of Clovis, New Mexico.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Randy Ewen, who died in 2010, and Terry Yoho, who died in 2019; five brothers, Virgil Yarnell, Howard Yarnell, Lloyd Yarnell, Leon Yarnell and Eugene Yarnell; and five sisters, Edna Dora Yarnell, who was stillborn, Gladys Ritz, Glenda Reeves, Letha Bohrer and Susie McDermed.
The service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Erie Baptist Church with the Rev. Danny Flippo officiating. Burial will be in East Hill Cemetery with committal services given by the Rev. Donnie Spears. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home, where friends may call after 1 p.m. Monday.
Memorials are suggested to Erie Baptist Church and may be left at or mailed to the funeral home, P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733.
Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com.
