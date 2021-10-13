Herschel Leroy McKinley, Oswego, Kansas passed away peacefully September 18, 2021. Herschel was born in Vinita, Oklahoma on January 23, 1942, to Lena Mae Carr McKinley VanWinkle and Charles Martin McKinley, Sr.
Herschel and his brother Charles moved to Oswego with his mother and stepfather Fred VanWinkle in their adolescent years, 1951. Herschel graduated from Oswego High School in the Class of 1960.
Herschel married Carole Allen McKinley in July 1961 in Oswego, Kansas. They had one daughter, Dana C. McKinley. They later divorced.
He also started a part-time position with the US Postal Department at the age of 18. He later became a full-time letter carrier with the US Postal Service, and served the Oswego community for several years, before finishing his 35-year career in Broken Arrow Postal Department in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
Herschel married Mary “Peggy” Margaret Gentry McKinley in 1977. Not long after that they moved from Parsons to Collinsville, Oklahoma. Herschel continued with the postal department and provided services in Broken Arrow Oklahoma until his retirement. Herschel and Mary moved back to Chanute to be closer to family after his retirement.
Herschel had a passion for coaching and managing baseball and softball youth in the community. He started managing VFW baseball in 1965 in Oswego. In later years he coached and managed Little League baseball and softball. His favorite teams were the St. Louis Cardinals, OU football and the Kansas City Chiefs. He was an avid sports fan. He was active in the Jaycees and the Hunter Safety training program.
Those who preceded him in death, his wife, Mary “Peggy” Margaret Gentry McKinley, his father, Charles Sr., his mother, Lena McKinley VanWinkle, and his stepfather Fred VanWinkle.
Herschel is survived by his brother Charles M. McKinley, Jr. of Columbus; his daughters, Dana C. McKinley, Angleton, Texas, Constance (Gary) Fail, Chanute, Debra J. Hilts, Oklahoma; grandsons Brandon (Jamie) Fail, Chanute, and Christopher L. (Amanda) Taylor, Ellsworth AFB South Dakota; granddaughter, Briana (Cole) Rolfson, Pleasant Grove, Utah; great-grandson Christopher L. Taylor II; great-granddaughter Noemi Grace Taylor; niece Donnita Pelser, Wichita; and nephew Clifford McKinley, Columbus; special extended family, the staff of Oswego Health and Rehab, all who are angels among us.
Graveside service will be held 11 am Thursday Oct. 21, 2021, at Neodesha City Cemetery in Neodesha. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Harry Hines Hospice Care and can be left with Loran Fawcett Chapel in Neodesha KS. Online condolences can be left to the family by going to www.loranfawcettfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.