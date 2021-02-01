Donald L. Malcolm, 78, of Parsons, died at 5:20 am Friday, January 29, 2021 at Labette Health in Parsons.
He was born September 17, 1942, at Chanute, to Floyd and Evelyn (Williamson) Malcolm. From the age of seven months he was raised in Erie by his aunt and uncle, Margaret and Willis “Brownie” Stroup. He graduated from Erie High School in 1960.
During high school Donnie worked at Swan’s Grocery Store. He enlisted in the US Army and served as a medic, stationed in Germany. Later he joined the Army Reserve and was involved several years. He was very proud of his time spent in military service. After his active military duty he returned to Erie and worked at the Heaton Co. For nearly 30 years he was employed at the Kansas Army Ammunition Plant in Parsons.
He married Shirley Barnhart and later they divorced. He loved to play his trumpet and played taps at the funerals of several veterans. He enjoyed sports, especially watching baseball and basketball. A favorite event for Donnie was attending the annual reunion and bean feed in Erie.
Survivors include his son, Jody Malcolm of Parsons, and cousins Martha Stroup Tabb of Joplin, MO, Sandy Stroup Hart of Derby and Charles Webb of Chanute. He was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Klauman.
A private service will be held at a later date and burial will be in East Hill Cemetery at Erie. The Carson-Wall Funeral Home of Parsons is in charge of arrangements.
