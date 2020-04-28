Ronald K Culbertson was born June 2, 1945 in Chanute, Kansas to Keith and Marie (McMillen) Culbertson. He passed on April 24, 2020.
He attended school in Stark, Kansas and graduated Kansas University with an engineering degree. He worked for the City of Arvada, Colorado for 31 years, retiring as public works director in 1999. Ron is survived by wife, Judy; daughter Lilli Haislip; granddaughter Alina Haislip; and sister Joan Augustine, formerly of Chanute. No funeral or memorial.
