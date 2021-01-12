Roy G. Colston, 78, of Chanute, Kansas, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 at his home in Chanute, Kansas.
Roy was born April 20, 1942 to George Colston and Mary Colston-Reed in Chanute.
Roy enjoyed his retirement crafting with wood and participating in his antique car club and spending time with his family.
Roy was united in marriage to Donna Walker-Brown in Chanute.
Roy is survived by son Stephen Colston of Wichita, KS, daughters Sheryl Gormley of Edmond, OK, Anna Mussulman of Chanute, KS, Melissa Colston of Humboldt, KS, and son Roy Colston Jr of Junction City, KS; 7 stepchildren, Lee Dixon, Steve Dixon, Dixie Bennett, Sabrina Mitchell, Kelly Bowman, Raymond Brown, and Peggy Boone; sisters Kathy Card of Chanute, KS and Carmen Colston of Chanute, KS; 23 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-gGrandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wives Rosemary, Gladys, and Donna, brother Farrel Colston, sister Georgian Young, and stepdaughter Peggy Boone.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service and Inurnment will be announced at later date. Memorial remembrances are suggested to Chanute Library and can be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 821 West Main St. Chanute, KS 66720
