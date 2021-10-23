Bonita L. (Ashmore) McMahan-Dunivant, 74, of Chanute passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Bonnie was born on August 23, 1947, in Memphis, TN, daughter and youngest child of Jesse Roy Lee and Velma Mae (Morris) Ashmore.
Bonnie came from humble beginnings, growing up in Cherryvale. She worked incredibly hard to provide for her three boys. She loved to listen to music, sing and dance. Bonnie also enjoyed fishing, and if you asked her, she was the best crappie fisherman around.
On August 30, 1997, Bonnie married Donald Dunivant, they were married for 24 years, Don survives. Bonnie stood strong in her belief that you should love your family and would have long conversations about love and family. Bonnie was incredibly proud of how her three boys turned out.
Bonnie is survived by:
Her Husband: Donald Dunivant of Chanute, KS; Three sons: Kelly McMahan and wife, Cindy, of Claremore, OK, Stephan McMahan and wife, Jessica, of Chanute, KS, Michael McMahan and wife, Shelly, of Chanute, KS; One Brother: Dan Ashmore and wife, Pat, of Salina, KS; Nine Grandchildren; Two Great-Grandchildren.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and three brothers.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials have been suggested to Cherry Street Youth Center, and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
