M. Darlene (Hoppas) Beard, 89, of Erie, died at 3:15 pm Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the Pittsburg Care and Rehab center.
Further obituary details and funeral arrangements will be announced by the PIERCE-CARSON-WALL FUNERAL HOME.
Updated: September 2, 2021 @ 11:19 pm
