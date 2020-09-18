Ardis M. (Boman) Novotny, 85, a longtime rural Thayer resident, passed away peacefully at the Coffeyville Regional Medical Center in Coffeyville at 6:55 am Saturday, September 12, 2020. Her husband, Robert, passed away five days later at Neodesha.
Ardis was born on July 1, 1935, in Wichita, Kansas. Her parents were Samuel N. and Artemeca (Ratliff) Boman. She graduated from Deerfield High School in 1953 in Deerfield, Kansas. She married the love of her life, Robert M. Novotny on June 3, 1953, in Garden City, Kansas. They made their home together in Thayer, Kansas living on the same 80 acres until they moved to Morning Star Care Home in Neodesha, Kansas in November of 2018. They recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.
She is survived by her daughters, Christina Beckwith and Donna Dyke (Dusty), her sons, Glen (Nancy) and Jeffrey (Jeannine) all of Thayer, 15 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and her brother, the Rev. Samuel R. Boman of Lincoln, Nebraska.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Robert “Robbie” M. Novotny II, her brothers, Arthur and James.
Ardis was passionate about family, community, and friends. She enjoyed going to all of her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids activities. In the community she was an active member of the Thayer United Methodist Church and served as the organist for over 40 years, a 4-H leader, an election board supervisor for over 40 years, and accompanist for several youth with music solos including several family members. She was always the first to respond to any needs of her neighbors or friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 pm Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Thayer United Methodist Church with Pastor Myron Stover officiating. Burial will follow in the South Center Cemetery south of Thayer. The family will receive friends at the Thayer United Methodist Church from 10 to 11:30 am prior to the service on Tuesday. Memorials are suggested to the Thayer United Methodist Church and these may be left in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
