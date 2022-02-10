Alice Lorraine Splane, 87, of Chanute passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Alice was born on January 7, 1935 in Erie, Kansas, the youngest daughter of David and Stella May (Fitzmaurice) Brown.
Alice grew up in the Chanute area and graduated from Chanute High School. On October 15, 1952, Alice married John Splane in Chanute, they were married for a very wonderful and memorable 49 years until his passing on August 17, 2002.
Alice was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and The Elks. Some things Alice thoroughly enjoyed doing in her years was making fun memories with her grandkids, going out and dancing with her husband, John, and making and enjoying wine. Alice will always be remembered for being a loving, caring, and all-around wonderful person.
Alice is survived by:
Three Children: Jan Splane Wilson of Phoenix, AZ, Gary Splane of Chanute, Keith Splane of Chanute; Three Grandchildren; Two Great-Grandchildren.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, husband, John, five brothers, and four sisters.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 2 pm at the funeral home with burial to follow at Altoona Cemetery in Altoona. Memorials have been suggested to the American Cancer Society and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
