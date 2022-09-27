Cecilia M. Rowe

Cecilia M. Rowe, 87, retired St. Francis Hospital, Tulsa, Okla. Patient Liaison and Financial Counselor, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Susana Zaragosa, Sr. and her husband, Cecil E. Rowe. Survivors include her daughter, Zara Gilbert; sister, Mary Ellen Smedley; brother, Pete Zaragosa, Jr.; grandsons, John Gilbert and Anthony Gilbert; 3 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

