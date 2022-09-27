Cecilia M. Rowe, 87, retired St. Francis Hospital, Tulsa, Okla. Patient Liaison and Financial Counselor, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Susana Zaragosa, Sr. and her husband, Cecil E. Rowe. Survivors include her daughter, Zara Gilbert; sister, Mary Ellen Smedley; brother, Pete Zaragosa, Jr.; grandsons, John Gilbert and Anthony Gilbert; 3 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Tags
Recommended for you
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Linda Lou Evans 1948-2022
- Death: Sharon Cleaver
- Winfred Leon Stout 1941-2022
- Sharon Lee (Rhoades) Cleaver 1944-2022
- John Warren Mishler 1955-2022
- Artist Alley weekend features host of activities
- Albert “Bob” Dickens 1939-2022
- Flirting with 90s, classes hold final reunion
- Virginia Marquez 1934-2022
- Travis Dean Green
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.