Phillip M. “Phil” Lewis, 79, rural Thayer, died at 2:05 a.m., Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at his home.
He was born October 13, 1941, in Parsons, to John J. and Olive M. (Jackson) Lewis. He graduated from Galesburg High School in 1959 and from Parsons Junior College in 1961. On July 31, 1965 he and Patricia Hill were married at the First Presbyterian Church in Parsons. She survives of the home.
Phil was a lifelong farmer, cattleman and businessman. He owned and operated the Thayer Feed and Seed LLC and Lewis Ag Service, his organic marketing business for 25 years. He was dedicated to raising food quality products and to the farmers who grew them. He attended the Otterbein United Brethren Church.
Besides his wife, Pat, he is survived by three children, Christy Zimmerman (Chris) of Valley Center, Clifton W. Lewis (Jodee) of Thayer and Michael A. Lewis (Patricia) of Independence; 17 grandchildren and four great-grandsons and one on the way, one nephew and one niece. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Janet Robison.
Memorials are suggested to the Neosho County Fair or Kindred Hospice. They may be left at or sent to the Carson-Wall Funeral Home at Box 942, Parsons, KS 67357.
Memorial services for Phillip M. “Phil” Lewis will be held at 11 am Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Carson-Wall Funeral Home with the Reverend Richard Richardson officiating. Inurnment will be held later in the Valley Cemetery at rural Parsons. The family will receive friends from 10 until service time on Saturday morning (August 21). Memorials are suggested to the Neosho County Fair Board or to Kindred Hospice and may be left at or mailed to the funeral home, P.O. Box 942, Parsons, KS 67357. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.