Tracy Jo Streblow, 57, of Chanute, Kansas went to her heavenly home on September 24, 2021, in Chanute, surrounded by family.
Tracy was born to Robert and Greta Streblow on June 26, 1964, in Hawarden, Iowa.
We are honored to share the life story of Tracy, the baby sister of six children. As a young girl she enjoyed singing, swimming, playing and being with family. At the approximate age of 8 she was stricken with an illness that left her unable to do the daily things that we all take for granted such as talking, eating, and walking. Since that day her home has been in care facilities.
Six years ago, we brought her back to Chanute to be closer to family. Through the years Tracy has touched many hearts and was loved by so many including nurses, staff and roommates. As we close out her life story, we are reminded of a song she would sing with all her heart, tears streaming down her cheeks, “He touch me, oh He touched me, and oh the joy that floods my soul. Something happened, and now I know He touched me and made me whole.” As we say goodbye to our precious baby sister, we rejoice with the angels that she is now made whole.
Tracy is survived by 4 sisters, Joy Streblow of Chanute, Pamela Dunn of Chanute, Sandra Warren (Rodney) of Chanute; and many nieces and nephews. Tracy was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, and two nephews, Aaron Weber and Nicholas Davidson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be gifted to Kindred Hospice or “Carlie Challenge Scholarship Fund” and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Cremation has taken place, with a private family celebration of life to follow at a later date. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
Commented