Preston Ward Walker, 64, of Altoona, KS, formerly of Broken Arrow, OK, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. He was born Tuesday, May 13, 1958, in Neodesha, KS, to John and Geraldine (Johnson) Walker.
Preston graduated from Altoona-Midway High School in 1976 and later attended Kansas City Community College earning a degree in mortuary science. Preston was a licensed cosmetologist, funeral director, and embalmer. He began his funeral career in 1978 and has worked in Fredonia and then later in Chanute, before moving to Tulsa in 2001 to work for Moore Funeral Homes. While living in Tulsa, Preston also attended and graduated from Rhema’s School of Ministry in 2001.
Preston enjoyed motorcycle riding, playing guitar and singing, cooking, organizing family gatherings and functions, teaching his grandchildren how to fish, and spending time with his family while watching his grandchildren grow up. He also enjoyed spending time where he grew up, on his family’s farmstead in Altoona. There he built a cabin for his extended family to come together and enjoy fellowship with each other. This was his passion project, and he worked on it extensively until his passing.
Preston is survived by his children, Levi (Kelly) Walker, Rachel Walker, and Aaron Walker; his grandchildren Andrew Walker, Alex Walker, Ainsley Walker, Roman Walker, River DeGrave, and Hayes Walker; his siblings, John (Martha) Walker, Jr., Russ (Mary Sue) Walker, Terri (Jeff) Dale, Lori “Buffy” (Mike) Joyce; former spouse, Kimberly Walker. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Geraldine (Johnson) Walker and his niece, Katherine Walker.
Preston made an impact on the lives of everyone he met, and he will be deeply missed.
Viewing: 10 am – 8 pm, Wednesday, December 28th, 2022, at Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel, 1908 S. Memorial Drive, Tulsa, OK 74122 (918-622-1155).
Viewing: 12 noon – 7 pm, Thursday, December 29th, 2022, at Wickham Family Funeral Home, 510 North 7th Street, Fredonia, KS 66736 (620-378-4111).
Family Visitation: 5 pm – 7 pm, Thursday, December 29th, 2022, at Wickham Family Funeral Home.
Celebration of Life: 10 am, Friday, December 30th, 2022, at Wickham Family Funeral Home.
