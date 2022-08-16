Merle Eugene Laver, Jr., 71, of Chanute passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022. Merle was born on March 19, 1951, in Chanute, the son of Merle and Verna (Ostrander) Laver.
Merle grew up in Humboldt and graduated from Humboldt High School in 1969. Shooting pool and riding his Harley were Merle’s favorite hobbies. Merle will always be remembered for spending as much time as he possibly could with his children and his grandchildren.
Merle is survived by:
Two Sons: Troy Lucke of Chanute, Travis Laver of Humboldt; His Daughter: Andria Ballard and her husband, Jason, of Yates Center; Two Brothers: Randy Laver and his wife, Laura, of Wichita, Jeff Laver of Edwardsville; Two Sisters:
Darla Sanchez and her husband, Anthony, of Humboldt, Jennifer Laver of Humboldt; Sister-in-Law: Linda Laver of Azle, TX; Five Grandchildren; One Great-Granddaughter.
Merle was preceded in death by his parents and his brother John Laver.
Cremation has been requested and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.