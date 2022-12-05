Cynthia Ann “Cindy” Tichenor, 69, a lifelong resident of Chanute, Kansas passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at her home. She was born on May 20, 1953 to Clyde and Genevieve (Shepard) Kile.
Cindy grew up and attended Chanute schools, graduating from CHS. Shortly after high school, she married Frank Tichenor, also of Chanute. He survives in the home. Together, they have one son, Chris. Cindy and Frank both worked for the State of Kansas, Cindy as an accountant for approximately 30 years and Frank in the engineering department. Their work allowed for them to travel some but ultimately, Chanute was always home. Cindy was an avid seamstress and quilter. She was also a member of the First Christian Church of Chanute as well as the Elks Lodge and the American Legion Auxillary.
Along with her husband, Frank, Cindy is survived and missed dearly by:
Her son Chris and his wife, May, of Hastings, Florida; Grandchildren: Savanah Tichenor of Pittsburg, Mikoh (Hannah) Tan of Palm Coast, Florida, Nica Jens of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Great-granddaughter Justine DS of Hastings, Florida; Great-grandson Teyan Jens of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Brother Brad Kile of Chanute; Sister-in-Law Bev (Wes) Roecker; and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Genevieve.
A graveside memorial service will be held to honor Cindy’s life on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute, Kansas at 1 pm.
Memorial contributions have been suggested to the Elks National Foundation or the American Heart Association and may be mailed to or left with the funeral home.
Online condolences can be left at www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS, 66720.
