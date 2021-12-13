Larry Wayne Rensing, 73, of Chanute, KS, passed away December 10, 2021, at his residence.
He was born to Lloyd and Pauline (Dietrich) Rensing August 17, 1948, in Chanute.
Larry graduated from Chanute Senior High School, and owned and operated his own painting business.
He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, and loved camping and traveling.
He is survived by his five children: Jon (Jennifer) Hood of Chanute, Jennifer Hood, of Blue Springs, MO, Laura (Jared) Rensing of Blue Springs, MO, Kimberly (Danial) Rensing of Kansas City, MO, and Daniel (Tiffany) Rensing, of Chanute; Three sisters, Phyllis Steinman and Leta Elliot, both of Chanute, and Donna Kellerman of Mission; 11 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials are suggested to the Arbor Day Foundation and can be mailed to or left with the funeral home.
Visitation will be held at 10 am Friday, December 17, 2021, with a Celebration of Life Funeral service to follow at 11 am at Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave. Chanute, KS 66720.
Burial will follow funeral service at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Chanute.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave. Chanute.
