Eugene George “Gene” Koester, 73, of Chanute, KS passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, KS. Gene was born on July 12, 1946 in Iola, KS the son of George and Rosella (Thummel) Koester. He graduated high school from Chanute High School. On May 26, 1982, he married Sheryl Tasche in Chanute. She survives him at the home.
Gene worked for Oil Patch Supply for over 35 years. He served in the United States Army from 1966-1968 and was stationed in Germany. He loved to fish and hunt during his younger years. He raised and worked cattle and loved his horses. Gene was a jokester and enjoyed making people laugh. He enjoyed sports and going to watch the Royals and the Chiefs and he was a big NASCAR fan. Gene loved his dog Zoey and he took her everywhere with him. He most of all loved his family and spending time with them. Gene was a member of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus and St. Patrick Catholic Church in Chanute.
Gene is survived by:
Wife: Sheryl Koester; Children: William Koester and wife, Robyn, Clinton Koester and wife, Trina; daughter in-law: Denise Koester; Sister: Doris Pugh; 6 Grandchildren; 5 Great-Grandchildren and one on the way.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; son, Shawn Koester, brother, Ronald Koester, and sister, Shirley Pugh.
The family will greet friends and family on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 6-7 pm at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Chanute. Rosary will follow the visitation at 7 pm at the church. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Chanute. Burial will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. The Chanute Honor Guard will be in charge of military honors.
Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
The family suggests memorials to be made to St Patrick Catholic School and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.