Larry Lee Dahlgren, born July 13, 1935 passed away Friday August 5, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents Dale and Louella (Henson) Dahlgren; and son James S. Dahlgren.
He is survived by brothers James Dahlgren of Dallas, Texas and Steve Dahlgren of Springfield, Missouri; Children Julieanne Poitras of Carmel Valley, California, JoAnne Edwards of Chanute, Jeffery Dahlgren of Oklahoma, and Pamela Dahlgren of Chanute; his ex-wife Doris Dahlgren of Chanute. He had six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He graduated from Chanute High School. He then worked for Cutco Cutlery, then Salad Master Corp. He continued to work in direct sales until he retired.
His favorite things were a glass of wine, a great cigar, and a high stakes poker game. May he rest in peace until the Resurrection.
No funeral service is planned, but a Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
