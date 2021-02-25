Hazel Lucille Stevenin, age 101, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Heritage Health in Chanute, KS. Hazel was born December 14, 1919 in Neodesha, KS the daughter of Milton and Mae Clegg.
Hazel was a graduate of Neodesha High School. She grew up and raised her son on the family farm. She then moved to Parsons, KS for a couple of years and worked for the U.S. Census Bureau, and in 1963 she moved to Topeka and worked for Woolworth’s until her retirement.
After retirement, Hazel moved to Iola, KS to be closer to her son. Hazel loved to sew and wore out three sewing machines getting her newest one just three or four years ago. Hazel enjoyed going out to flea markets to look around, going out to eat, and watching television.
Survivors include:
Son: Tom Stevenin and wife, Mary, of Thayer, KS; a daughter, Debra; 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings: Donald, Joe, James David, and Ruth Clegg and Francis Martin.
Cremation has been requested with burial to follow at the Neodesha Cemetery. Memorials have been suggested to the Kansas Heart Association and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.