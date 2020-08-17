Reyes (Shorty) Lopez Bonilla, 85, of Chanute, passed away at his daughter’s home Friday, August 14, 2020.
He was born to Jenaro and Lucia (Bonilla) Lopez on July 4, 1935 in Savage Montana. Later Ray was adopted and raised by his paternal grandparents, Luciano and Gabriella Bonilla.
He was well known for his commitment and leadership in the community.
Ray was inducted into the Mexican American Softball Hall of Fame in 2019. With his brother Henry Lopez, they owned and operated the LaRosa De Oro Mexican Restaurant and factory. In addition, he also successfully owned and operated the Sting for 30 years before closing January 1, 2020.
He is survived by his daughter Rhonda Dickerson, and one brother Lucio (Lou) De La Torre both of Chanute, KS.
Ray is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and siblings, Manuel Lopez, Henry Lopez, Roman De La Torre, Rudy De La Torre, Ester Lira, Teresa Schultz and Rachel Aguilar.
Rosary will take place at 10:30 am Wednesday August 19, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 am.
Interment will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Chanute, KS.
Memorial remembrances are suggested to ACARF and can be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
(Face coverings will be required)
Due to COVID-19 restrictions the church will have a limited capacity.
You may watch the live stream on Facebook at
https://www.facebook.com/St-Patrick-Catholic-Church-2034379966601678/ or
youtube.com at
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkw2w4FTzrdPWTcUkMRhQC
Service are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 821 West Main St. Chanute, KS 66720
