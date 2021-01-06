Victor Wayne West, 57, of Chanute passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center. On January 1, 1963 Victor was born in Fort Scott, KS the son of Elmer and Peggy (McGeehee) West.
After completing high school, Victor enlisted into the US Army and served until he received his honorable discharge. On April 16, 1986 Victor married Carol Green, Victor and Carol have been married for 34 years and she survives at their home.
Victor worked as a cook, until he was no longer able to do so. Victor was known to have a “green thumb” and could raise about anything in his garden. He enjoyed raising flowers, and just seeing how big he could grow some of his plants. He enjoyed listening to music, being with his family and friends and most importantly, he cherished every minute with his granddaughter.
Including his wife Carol, survivors are:
Three children: Victor West Jr. of Memphis, TN, Danielle West of Chanute, KS, Logan West of Chanute, KS; granddaughter: Olivia West. Victor was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother Lloyd West.
Cremation has been requested, and the family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.