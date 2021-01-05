Marilyn Jo Marts, 83, of Chanute, passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Heritage Health Care. Marilyn was born on December 1, 1937 in Iola, Kansas, the daughter of Paul C. and Audrey F. (Cress) Stinson.
Marilyn grew up on a farm east of Humboldt, KS. She attended and later graduated from Humboldt High School She married Roy Marts and had two children together; they later divorced. She worked for USD #413 as a secretary for many years. She also worked for Churchill, Bank of Commerce, finally retiring from Rural Vision.
Marilyn was a resident of Heritage Health care for several years where she received excellent love and care. She attended Reachout Christian Center in Chanute. She had a very outgoing personality and always enjoyed visiting with people; she was known for her distinct laugh and smile. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marilyn was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother, and Gigi.
Marilyn is survived by:
Children: Steve Marts and wife, Lisa; Randall Marts and wife, Carla; 4 Grandchildren: Michelle O’Quin, Melinda Felkins (Joey), Daniel Marts, Andrew Marts; 4 Great-Grandchildren.
Cremation has been requested. The family will hold a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests any donations to be made to your favorite local charity and can be mailed or left with the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
