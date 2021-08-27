Dale Lee Carlson, 63, was called home on Friday, August 20, 2021. Dale was born on August 19, 1958 in Pittsburg, KS the son of Dale N. and Margery (Abbott) Carlson.
At the age of 10, Dale was baptised in Evergreen, CO. In 1977, Dale graduated from Thayer High School. At the age of 22, Dale joined the U.S. Marines. In 1983, Dale married Anita Ellis and they later divorced. He then married Emerald Isaacs and they were married until 2009 when she passed away.
Dale had a great sense of humor, loved music and car races. He was always there to help his friends when he could. Dale’s favorite holiday was the Fourth of July. Most importantly, Dale lived the past 3 years with his son and grandchildren, who will miss him deeply.
Dale is survived by:
Two Sons:
James Carlson of Chanute, KS, Jason Carlson and wife, Reagan, of Lansing, KS; Several Stepchildren; Parents: Dale and Margery Carlson of Earlton, KS; Siblings: Kathryn Rector and husband, Charles, of Baxter Springs, Loretta Johnson and husband, Terry, of Erie, KS, Mary Sue Masters and husband, Dean, of Independence, KS; four Grandchildren: Connor, Jensen, Forrest and Marley.
Cremation has been requested and the family will be holding a private service at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
