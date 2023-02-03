Delbert William Sheerer, 68, of Chanute passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023. A full obituary with service details will be printed as soon as available. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Rick Bryan Bell 1958-2023
- Carol Cornish Allen 1949-2022
- Blue Comet trio lead CHS to 5th-place finish at SEK Invitational
- Death notice: Farrell
- Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach plans to sue Biden administration over lesser prairie chicken rule
- County commissioners take over diversion fund
- Joseph Lee Newby 1939-2023
- Hangout, Sweet Spot offer food fare
- Thuston questions county’s motives over diversion fund
- Charles (Charlie) Wilson 1929-2023
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.