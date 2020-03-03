Catherine E. Noland, 77, of Shaw, Kansas passed away March 2, 2020 at her home.
She was born on February 7, 1943 in New Hampton, MO to Thomas and Edith (Carson) Johns. Catherine lived in New Hampton until she was five and then moved to Humboldt where she attended schools and graduated from Humboldt High School in 1961.
She had lived in Chanute and Shaw in her adult life and had worked at various businesses and retired from Grandview Products in 2005. She enjoyed fostering animals, wildlife rehabilitation, her poodles, and anything in the outdoors.
Catherine and Dennis Shultz were married in June of 1961. They later divorced. She and Richard Dean Noland were married on April 17, 2009 in Miami, OK. He preceded her in death on August 26, 2016.
Survivors include three sons, Dennis Shultz and his wife, Kim, Byron Shultz and his wife, Teresa, and Carl Shultz and his wife, Sharlene, all of Shaw; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Neoma Jones, of Haysville, KS, and Sue Bush, of Parsons.
She was preceded in death by her a granddaughter, Katie Shultz, her parents, three brothers, Lloyd Johns, Richard Johns and Tommey Johns, and seven sisters, Helen Heidee, Donna Gerdsen, Wilma Johns, Elizabeth Watson, Jean Gibson, Lorraine Pueg and an infant sister.
No services are planned at this time. Memorials are suggested to the Erie Public Library and may be mailed to the funeral home, P.O. 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
