Mary Ann (Osborn) Hutter, 86, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Guest Home Estates II in Chanute, Kansas. Mary Ann was born August 21, 1934 in Penalosa, Kansas to Clayton Osborn and Oma (Jones) Osborn. Mary Ann graduated from Humboldt High School and later attended college receiving her LPN. Mary Ann was married to James Leroy Harding and they later divorced. She then married Ned Hutter and he preceded her in death. Mary Ann was proud of the fact that she was one of the first employees and later went on to become store manager when Walmart came to Chanute many years ago. Mary Ann enjoyed sewing and was an accomplished seamstress. She had several small dogs over the years that provided much companionship.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents and two sons, Randall (Randy/Gator) Harding and Charles (Chuck/Red) Harding as well as her sister Wilma (Osborn) Honn and brother Lee Osborn. Mary Ann is survived by four sons, Clay (Pam) Harding of Buffalo, KS, Dennis (Mary) Harding of Altoona, KS. Gary (Darci) Harding and Tim (Ginger) Harding of Chanute, KS. Mary Ann is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, as wel as numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation has been requested with no service. The family will have a private burial and a celebration of life at a later date.
Memorials have been suggested to Horizon Hospice and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.