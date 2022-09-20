Virginia Marquez, 88, of Humboldt passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Virginia was born on June 19, 1934 in Coolidge, Kansas, the daughter of John and Rita (Coronado) Perez.
Virginia spent her first seven years in Coolidge before her family moved to Humboldt in 1941. Virginia spent the rest of her life in Humboldt and attended the local schools there. On January 2, 1954, Virginia married Manuel Marquez in Chanute. They were married for 41 years until his passing on January 20, 1995.
Virginia had many things that she loved to do. Oone of her favorite things to do was cook, she even used this passion to become the enchilada cook at Las Palomas in Humboldt. Her other interests included watching soap operas, watching wrestling with her son Jeff, playing cards with friends, going to Dairy Queen to get ice cream, and having coffee with her friends.
Virginia was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Humboldt. Virginia will always be remembered for her love of family, especially spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
Virginia is survived by:
Two Sons: Gregory Marquez and his wife, Nancy, of Moran, Jeffery Marquez of Humboldt; Four Sisters: Elizabeth, Alice, Cecilia, Kathy; Two Brothers: Frank, Lupe; Four Grandchildren; Four Great-Grandchildren. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Manuel, brothers David and Ted, daughter Perfidia, and sons Michael and Miquel.
Rosary will be recited on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Humboldt with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 am. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Humboldt immediately following mass. Memorials have been suggested to the American Cancer Society and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
