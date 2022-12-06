Diana Christine Riebel, 68, of Chanute, passed away on November 27, 2022 at Olathe Health Hospice House.
She was born on January 29, 1954 to Gilbert Sr. and Ila (Taylor) Hooper at Moses Lake, WA.
Diana worked as a manager of Walmart until her retirement.
On June 3, 1972, she married Marvin Ray Riebel, and they made their home in Humboldt.
She loved spending time with her 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, tending to her yard, sewing, and crochet crafts.
Diana is survived by her mom Ila Hooper, her loving husband Marvin, her children Michelle and Mark, and 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, also her brother Gilbert Jr. and sisters Karen and Debbie. She was preceded in death by her father, Gilbert Hooper Sr.
Services will be held 10 am Dec. 10 at Buffalo Nazarene Church, 205 Main St., Buffalo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.