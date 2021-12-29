James E. “Jim” Schibi, 83, of Parsons, passed away at 3:02 am Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Labette Health.
He was born January 7, 1938, to William Joseph and Mary Ellen (Johnson) Schibi in Parsons, Kansas. Jim grew up in Parsons, attending St. Mary’s Grade School through 8 th grade and graduating from St. Patrick High School in 1956. In his younger years, he enjoyed competing in the Parsons Soap Box Derby with his older brothers and friends. While in high school, Jim played football and basketball.
For 34 years, Jim was employed with Southwestern Bell Telephone, until his retirement in 1991. After retirement, he worked at ParCom Telephone Company for 24 years alongside his son, Vincent, and his wife, Janie.
A lifelong member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Jim’s Catholic faith was very important to him. His dedication to his faith set an example to his children and grandchildren. He was also a member of the Knight of Columbus, and Southwestern Bell Telephone Pioneers. Anyone who knew Jim, knew that he was an avid KU Jayhawk basketball fan.
One of the greatest contributions Jim made to the Parsons community was being one of the founding fathers of the Babe Ruth Baseball League. From 1971 to 1994, Jim coached his sons and many boys in Babe Ruth baseball, impacting many young men’s lives. Over the years, he served as district commissioner of Babe Ruth Baseball in southeast Kansas.
On May 18, 1957, Jim married his high school sweetheart, Janie Raymond, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. The couple celebrated 64 years of marriage last May.
Survivors include:
His wife – Janie Schibi of the home; Ten children – Anne Purtle and her husband, Jack, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, David Schibi and his wife, Cathy, of Parsons, Kansas, Vincent Schibi and his wife, Mary, of Parsons, Kansas, Raymond Schibi and his wife, Brenda, of Parsons, Kansas, Carol Swartz and her husband, Troy, of Lexington, Missouri, Cheryl Strathe and her husband, Greg, of Owasso, Oklahoma, Margaret Doherty and her husband, Kevin, of St. Paul, Kansas, Jennifer Hinman and her husband, Greg, of Erie, Kansas, Joe Schibi and Sherry Schibi, of Parsons, Kansas, Pat Schibi and his wife, Brooke, of Parsons, Kansas; 39 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; Three sisters – Patricia Wiebe of Wichita, Kansas, osie Brungardt of Parsons, Kansas, Diane Johnson of Parsons, Kansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter, Mary Helen Schibi; one grandson, Andrew Schibi; granddaughter, Jacinta Schibi; infant great-grandson, Charles Schibi; two brothers, Bill Schibi and Jerry Schibi.
The funeral Mass will be at 2:30 pm Monday, January 3, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic School Gymnasium. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The rosary will be prayed at 4 pm Sunday, at the St. Patrick Catholic School Gym and the family will receive friends after the rosary.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Patrick Catholic Church Renovation Fund or Parsons Babe Ruth Baseball. These may be left at or mailed to Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357.
Online condolences may be left at www.forbeshoffman.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.