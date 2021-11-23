Darci Lynne Mitchell, 56, of Chanute passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Darci was born on July 4, 1965, in Chanute, the daughter of David Bain and Jody Lamons.
Darci grew up in Chanute and graduated from Chanute High School. Upon graduation from high school, Darci began a life devoted to helping others. Darci loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and tending to her sunflowers in the garden. She was an animal lover; pit bulls were her passion and she worked tirelessly trying to have city bans lifted on them. Darci also set up a group on Facebook dedicated to helping owners find their lost pets. When Darci wasn’t busy helping animals, she loved to get in the truck with Gary and go country cruising.
On September 28, 2013, Darci married Gary Harding in Chanute. He survives Darci at the home. Darci will always be remembered for her love of family, even helping raise some of her grandchildren over the past seven years.
Darci is survived by:
Her Husband: Gary Harding of Chanute; Her Parents: David Bain of Humboldt, Jody Lamons of Chanute; Five Daughters: Randi Enos and her husband, Gary, of Chanute, Kasey Mitchell of Chanute, Tiffany Tackett of Arkansas, Marita Mediano and her husband, Stephen, of Arkansas, Marissa Harding of Joplin, MO; One Brother: Jay Lamons of Chanute; Ten Grandchildren; Two Great-Grandchildren.
Darci was preceded in death by her grandparents, Aunt Jackie and Uncle Bob.
Cremation has been requested and the family will hold a private service at a later date. Memorials have been suggested to ACARF and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.