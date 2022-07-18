Virginia Ann (Kelsey) Ewing, 87, of rural Walnut, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at her home.
She was born December 18, 1934 to Joseph Milburn and Stella Irene (Warren) Kelsey on the farm at rural Walnut.
She attended school at Valley and Kimball grade schools and graduated from Grant High School in 1952. She graduated from Chanute Junior College, attended Washburn University at Topeka and then Pittsburg State University.
On December 29, 1955 Virginia married the love of her life, Ralph Franklin Lee Ewing, Sr. at the Porterville Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on April 22, 2007.
Virginia taught school at Porterville and after moving to Topeka taught at Carbondale, North Fairview and Willard in Shawnee County. She also taught at Vassar, Kan. and later lived in Overland Park, Olathe, Spring Hill. During those years she did some substitute teaching and worked for Farmers Insurance and K-Mart.
She enjoyed traveling, camping with her kids, fishing, gardening and genealogy. Virginia and Lee retired and moved to the family farm in 1993.
She is survived by five children, Ralph Franklin Lee Ewing, Jr, of Bentonville, Ark., Patricia Gail Stoffer (Jack) of Edgerton, Pamela Jane Phillips (Kevin) of Walnut, Jeffrey Wayne Ewing (Lori) of Wellsville and Jennifer Lorene Ewing of Walnut; 14 grandchildren, Kimberlee, Bryan, Chris (Jen), Sarah (Brian), Tracy, Justin (Sarah), Jeremy, Katie (Tyler), Anthony, Jessie, Ethan, Joeseph, Dakota (Jamie), Dalton; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Adam, Kelcee, Luke, Sophia, Kenlee, Addie, Owen, Callan; two sisters, Carol Irene Stewart, Vancouver, Wash. and Agnes Merle Whitebread of Savonburg; two sisters-in-law, Judy Schoenhofer of Chanute and Judy Ewing of Erie and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death is her husband, Lee Ewing, grandson Bryan Lee Ewing; two great-grandchildren, Mason and Bentley; four sisters, Elena Gage, Lucille Hunt, Hazel Clark and Mary Vincent; a brother, Joseph Darl Kelsey and brothers-in-law, Larry, Verl, Dick and sister-in-law Delores.
The Graveside Service for Virginia will be at 10 am Thursday at the Kelsey-Ewing Family Cemetery, with the Rev. Justin Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 pm Wednesday at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie. Memorials are suggested to the Harry Hynes Hospice. They may be left at or sent to the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home, Box 182, Erie, KS 66733.
Online messages may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
