The Rev. Leonard C. Laetsch, 79, Tucson, AZ, (formerly-Highland, IL) died April 05, 2021, Tucson, AZ. Pastor Laetsch was born at Hays, KS. His father was pastor at the local church near there. Pastor was a graduate of Concordia Senior College and then Concordia Seminary in St. Louis. After his ordination he worked at Concordia College in Seward, Nebraska, for several years. He served congregations at Holy Cross Church-Waterloo,, IL; Zion Church-Carlinville, IL; Redeemer Church-Gillespie, IL; Resurrection Church- England (for 8 years); and came to Hope Lutheran Church in Highland, IL in 1987. He retired as Pastor Emeritus in 2017.
After retirement he moved to Arizona to be near his brother and sister and their families. While at Hope Lutheran Church he built a new church facility in 1998. “I cannot remember a time when I wasn’t planning to be a minister.” Both his father and grandfather were Lutheran ministers.
Survivors include: a brother, Dr. Theodore W. Laetsch. PhD, Tucson, AZ, and a sister Charleen K. Miller, Choctaw, OK; nieces and nephews Michael J. (Victoria L.) Laetsch, Tucson, AZ, Theodore W. (Mackenzie Frost MD) Laetsch Jr. MD, Philadelphia, PA, Dr. Thomas A. Laetsch, PhD, New York, NY, Adam J. Miller, Oklahoma City, OK, Daniel J. (Jenny) Miller, Dr. of Pharmacy, Oklahoma City, OK, Charlotte Laetsch, Elijah Laetsch, Adam Miller, Jacob Miller, Vivian Laetsch, Violet Laetsch, Alyssa Miller, Lucas Miller and Dominic Miller.
He was preceded by his parents, the Rev. Willis E. and Melba C. Laetsch.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Memorial service will be at 10 am on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Hope Lutheran Church in Highland, IL, with the Rev. Scott Busacker, Pastor, officiating.
Interment will be at Saint Peter’s Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Lutheran Church - Highland, IL.
