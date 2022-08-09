Shirley Ann Taylor, 69, of Chanute passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Diversicare in Chanute. Shirley was born on June 22, 1953, in Omaha, Nebraska, the daughter of William and Emily (Parkin) Bowker.
Shirley spent her younger years in Omaha and in Arizona, before her parents moved the family to Chanute when she was in high school. On January 21, 1977, Shirley married the love of her life Jack Taylor in Chanute, he survives at the home.
Some of Shirley’s hobbies included crocheting, anything that had to do with making crafts, going fishing and keeping track of her family on Facebook. Jack and Shirley were breeders of Chihuahuas and Yorkies for ten plus years, and Shirley even kept a scrapbook of the puppies that went to out of state families. Family was very important to Shirley and she was very protective of her husband Jack and their children.
Shirley was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church in Chanute for many years. Shirley will always be remembered for loving life, loving people, and in enjoying a day at the lake chasing catfish.
Shirley is survived by: Her Husband: Jack Taylor of Chanute; Two Sons: Bill Taylor and his wife, Melinda, of Mound Valley, Chris Taylor and his wife, Stefanie, of Chanute; Daughter:
Betty McMurray and her husband, Jason, of Chanute; Two Sisters: Evelyn Ewing of Chanute, Barbara Bowman of Skiatook, OK; Ten Grandchildren; Five Great-Grandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Floyd and William.
Cremation has been requested. Memorials have been suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
