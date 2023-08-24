Betty Belle (Berry) Stoll, 94, of Humboldt, passed away on August 22, 2023, at Medicalodges Iola. The service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Humboldt.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Edsel Eugene Noland
- Ronald ‘Ron’ Lee Rains
- Betty Jean (Stowell) Wood
- Salina Art Center to showcase former Chanute art teacher’s work
- Gov. Kelly: Medicaid expansion is vital for SEK
- Lucinda Rae Ranabargar
- John Reese Kuhn
- Back to school: New teachers at Chanute USD 413
- Barbara Jane Thomas
- County to hold RNR, budget hearings for 2024 budget
Commented