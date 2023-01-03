Jack S. Scott, age 87, of Humboldt, Kansas passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at the Yates Center Health and Rehab, Yates Center, Kansas.
Jack was born on February 14, 1935 in Humboldt, Kansas to Harvey Scott and Esther (Dwinell) Scott. He was a lifelong resident of Humboldt, graduating with the Class of 1952. Jack married Barbara Culbertson on February 12, 1956 in Iola. In 1957 he entered the US Army and served at the White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. Following his honorable discharge in 1959 they returned to Humboldt, where Jack worked in the oil fields for several years before going to work at the Monarch Cement plant, retiring in 1997 after 23 years at the plant.
In his free time Jack enjoyed setting trot lines on the river. He also loved hunting quail with two of his favorite German Shorthaired Pointers, Billy Joe and Peggy Sue. In his retirement years Jack and Bobby enjoyed playing cards at the Iola Sr. Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Craig; his daughter, Cindy Miller on May 8, 2014; two brothers, William and Fred Scott; and two sisters, Norma Scott and Betty Repstine.
Jack is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara “Bobby” of the home; three grandsons, Nicholas Miller and wife, Elana, of Fayetteville, Arkansas; and their two daughters Charlee and Presley “Scottie,” Nathan Miller and wife, Samantha, of Fayetteville, Arkansas and their son, Nolynn Miller, Neal Miller of Chanutes; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Jack Scott will be held at 10:30 am Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel, 1883 US Hwy 54, Iola, with Chaplain Lloyd Houk officiating. Burial will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Humboldt. Memorial contributions may be made to Wings for Warriors and left in care of the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com
