Roger Dale Orton, 72, of Chanute, KS, passed away Wednesday January 12, 2022, at Diversicare of Chanute. Roger was born March 14, 1949, in Iola, Kansas, to Dale and Thelma (Krull) Orton.
He graduated from Humboldt High School and furthered his education at Pittsburg State University, graduating with a Bachelor’s degree.
Roger was united in marriage to Jana (Rutherford) March 12, 1976 in Buffalo, KS, and later divorced.
Roger owned and operated Orton’s Sales and Equipment, selling restaurant equipment for many years.
He enjoyed football, fishing and golf, but had a HUGE love for Country Music.
He is survived by his son, Shawn Orton of Iola; a daughter Tessa Orton of Springfield MO; and one sister Regina (Roger) Prather of Chanute,.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials are suggested to Prairie Ridge Golf Course of ErieS and may be mailed to or left with the funeral home. Cremation has been requested with a memorial service planned at a later date at the golf course. Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave. Chanute, KS 66720
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.