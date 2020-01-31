Barbara Ann Masters, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020 surrounded by her family.
She was born in Aurora, IL. on September 14, 1929 to Albert S Potts and Clara F Potts. She grew up in Humboldt, Kansas with her siblings Mary K Potts, Joan Potts Rickie, and Charles Potts.
She attended St. Joseph Catholic Grade School and graduated from Humboldt High in 1948.
She moved to Wichita, KS with her sister Joan and attended business school in Wichita later working for Beech Aircraft company after marriage. She attended Fort Scott Community College and graduated from cosmetology school.
On November 22, 1952 she married Richard N Masters at St. Joseph Catholic church Humboldt, KS to this union three children were born Rick, Kathy and Gerri.
Most of Barbara’s married life was spent living in the Garnett, KS and Chanute, KS area.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Richard, of the home; son Rick of Ottawa, KS, daughters Kathy Angleton and husband, Doyle, Chanute, KS, Gerri Christensen and husband, Marc, Chanute, KS, six grandchildren Brad Angleton and companion Cindy Pittsburg, KS, Leah Adwell and husband, Stephen, Tulsa, OK, Kayla Roecker and husband, Dale, of Chanute, KS; two great-grandchildren Julian Adwell, Tulsa, OK and Jollene Roecker Chanute, KS; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Meredith and George Riker of Bella Vista, AR, brother-in-law and sister-in-law David and Lien Masters, San Antonio, TX, sister-in-law Darlene Brady of Chanute, KS, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Wanda and David Cooper Chanute, KS and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Susan and Gary Wilson Greenwood, MO. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation has been requested. Funeral Mass and celebration of life will re held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Horizon Hospice, Chanute, KS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.