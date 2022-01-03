Robert Isaac Gregory, 62, Chanute, died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at his residence.
Bob was born July 26, 1959, in Iola, to George R. Gregory and Vena (Cuppy) Gregory.
Bob is survived by children, Shauna Berntsen (Brandon), LaHarpe, Jordan (The Adventurer) Stiffler, Jennifer Granger, Springfield, Mo., and Adam Hodo; and sister, Bessie Crowell and husband, Rick, of LaHarpe.
A memorial service to honor Bob’s life will be at 2 pm Friday, Jan. 14 in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. Inurnment will follow in the Iola Township Cemetery, Piqua.
Memorials are suggested to Wings of Warriors and may be left with the funeral home.
