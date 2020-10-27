Francine Elaine (Ford) Isom, 68, of Stark, passed away at 12:14 pm Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital South in Overland Park, Kansas.
She was born on March 31, 1952 in Oakland, CA to Robert Earl and Frances Mary (Ray) Ford. She grew up as a teenager in Long Beach, CA and graduated High School there. She met and married Larry Dean Isom, a sailor in the United States Navy, in Long Beach, CA on August 10, 1970.
Francine was a legal secretary for over 18 years and attended two years of law school at Pacific West College of Law in Orange County, CA. As a mother of a child with Autism and Intellectual Disability, she was dedicated to advocating for civil rights and improved quality of life for people with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. Francine founded the organization, Parents and Advocates for the Developmentally Disabled (PADD), established in 1986 in Orange County, CA.
Francine enjoyed sewing, watching classic movies and visiting with her grandchildren.She was associated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
She and Larry just celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on August 10, 2020. They lived in California during most of their working years and returned to Larry’s childhood hometown of Stark after his retirement. He survives the home.
Other survivors include her son, Robert Isom and his wife, Misty, of LaPorte, TX; a daughter, Karri Axtell and her husband, Donald, of Manvel, TX; grandchildren, Austin Axtell, Hailey Axtell, Leland Wallace, Ashley Axtell, Brayden Isom and Kinsley Isom; a brother, Robert James “Jim” Ford II and his wife, Debbie, of Fort Scott, KS; a sister, Gail McCartney, of Bay City, TX; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Paul Isom, on March 9, 1992 and three sisters, Suzanne, Cindy and Donna.
Funeral Services will be held at 3 pm Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie. The family will receive friends from 2 pm until service time at the funeral home. The family would invite you to wear Francine’s favorite color of cranberry red to the funeral. Burial will take place at a later date at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Savonburg. Memorials are suggested to The Arc of Fort Bend in Sugar Land, TX which provides services to those with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and may be left at or mailed to the funeral home, P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
