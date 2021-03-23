Susan M. (Jones) Burkman, 74, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Heritage Health Care in Chanute. Susan was born January 22, 1947 in Chanute, KS the daughter of John Paul Jones and Ada Marie (Brazil) Jones.
Susan graduated from Midway in 1965. She attended St. Francis School of Nursing and received a diploma degree in Nursing. She assisted in the design of the first ICU at Neosho Memorial Hospital and was the Supervisor for many years. She continued her career in nursing with the other companies before her illness.
Susan’s greatest joy was her family. She loved being with her family and especially her grandchildren. At different times, Susan’s twin granddaughters, Tiffany and Tierra, lived and cared for her and she was forever thankful for that time with them. She was always very proud of them as well as her grandson’s Caleb and Cameron. Caleb shared the same birthday and she made sure everyone knew this. She also made sure that everyone knew that her youngest grandson Cameron was a firefighter. Susan was thankful for many of her caretakers. The love and care that many gave her was more than her family could ask for.
Susan is preceded in death by her parents John Paul and Ada Jones; brothers Pete Jones and Jim Jones; and her husband, Reuben Burkman.
Susan is survived by her son Doug Dietsch and wife, Jennifer, of Chanute; Delisa Morris and husband, Jerry, Humboldt; Granddaughters Tiffany (Scott) Sutherland, Wichita; Tierra Defebaugh (Ashley), Wichita; Grandsons, Caleb Dietsch, Overland Park, Cameron Dietsch, Chanute; Great-Grandchildren, Reese and Rhett Sutherland; Brothers; Ed Jones, Bill (Mary Ann) Jones, Joe Jones; Sisters, Sally (Jim) Elvins, Nancy Jones, Mary Harding (Dennis), and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Chanute. Rosary will be recited at 10:15 am with the funeral beginning at 11 am. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery. Friends and family are welcome to attend. Masks are required. Memorials have been suggested to St. Patrick’s Catholic School or the Chanute Fire Department in c/o the Women’s Auxilary for equipment. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services under the direction of Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
